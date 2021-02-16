Reality Check: Should Pandemic Relief Go Big -- Or Go Bipartisan?

Articles

Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Introducing John Avlon's Reality Check segment, New Day's John Berman noted that President Joe Biden's pandemic stimulus package is gaining support in the polls, but says that getting it passed may not be so easy. "To go big or bipartisan. That seems to be the question confronting President Joe Biden," John Avlon said. "But it might be a false choice. Here's what's clear. The clock is ticking on Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill, which tries to tackle not just the pandemic, but some of the underlying economic inequality and government incompetence that covid exposed. "This is a dream with a deadline, because covid-related unemployment benefits start expiring March 14th, almost a year to the day since the nation shut down. Biden's proposal would not just result in $1400 relief checks for millions of American around, it would also supercharge the vaccination program now averaging 1.6 million doses a day. Would strengthen unemployment aid, expand child tax credits, offer subsidies for health insurance, boost small businesses, help the hungry, deliver aid for states and schools, and even raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

