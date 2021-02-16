GOP Cancels Republican Senators Who Voted To Convict Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 15:54 Hits: 2

Sure sounds like cancel culture to me! Cancel Culture? CNN’s @JohnBerman to NC GOP Chair Michael Whatley on the party's censure of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his vote to convict Trump:“You’re canceling him because of that vote.” pic.twitter.com/dxdvaOu2ky — The Recount (@therecount) February 16, 2021 Republicans line up to paddle their senators who voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial: Actual quote from a PA GOP official, explaining why Sen. Toomey should be censured: “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever” pic.twitter.com/p0sA960GEp — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 16, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/gop-seeks-punish-republican-senators-who