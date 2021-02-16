Ted Cruz, Laughing Stock Of The Senate, Part Infinity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:13 Hits: 5

Sen. Ted Cruz, the US Senator from TEXAS, is being remembered today for attacking California's energy policies less than a year ago. California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020 Texas is now suffering a catastrophic power outage during a freezing winter storm. And Cruz's past tweets attacking California are coming back to haunt him. Cruz took it on the chin from Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries when Donald attacked his wife's looks and claimed his father killed JFK.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/ted-cruz-continues-be-laughing-stock