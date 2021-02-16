The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ted Cruz, Laughing Stock Of The Senate, Part Infinity

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Sen. Ted Cruz, the US Senator from TEXAS, is being remembered today for attacking California's energy policies less than a year ago. California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020 Texas is now suffering a catastrophic power outage during a freezing winter storm. And Cruz's past tweets attacking California are coming back to haunt him. Cruz took it on the chin from Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries when Donald attacked his wife's looks and claimed his father killed JFK.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/ted-cruz-continues-be-laughing-stock

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version