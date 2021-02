Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday defended the Senate's decision to acquit former President Trump but clarified that it, "vindicated the Constitution, not Trump."In his op-ed, McConnell echoed...

