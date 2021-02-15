Fox News Lie: Teachers' Unions Are 'Power-Hungry Science Deniers Who Clearly Hate Kids'

Articles

Fox News is fighting for relevance in today's extreme right-wing media Hunger Games, so they've decided the right thing to do is to suddenly be champions of school lunches while trashing teachers' unions and Dr. Fauci. According to plagiarist Ben Domenich, Dr. Anthony Fauci is a terrible person for speaking in favor of stimulus funds going to public schools, instead of just opening them right now without the necessary modifications to protect students. To boot, he ascribes motivations to Fauci that are just in his right-wing fantasy. "He's acting like a politician!," he exclaimed. "He's saying you need to pass a huge -- Frankly I would like him to come forward and say, we need a $15 minimum wage. We need to deal with the problem of systemic racism before schools can reopen because that is practically what he's saying," he groused on. "There is a massive amount of money, tens of billions of dollars designed to go to K-12 education for this purpose." God forbid Dr. Fauci should be concerned about...public health, including that of our children and the adults who teach them. God forbid. But they were just warming up. Dagen McDowell suddenly cares about kids getting school lunches, and she was there to bash the teachers' union for that, because Fox News really loves to blame teachers' unions for everything.

