'Stop The Steal' Was Trump's Final Fatal Grift

Published on Monday, 15 February 2021

As everyone grapples with the horrific images of cops being crushed in doors and the sad knowledge that 6 people died in the Capitol on January 6th, it's worth realizing that Donald Trump always knew he lost the election and always knew he'd leave office on January 20th. That didn't stop him from sending out emails asking supporters to fund his efforts to overturn the election because THEY WERE TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION FROM HIM. Here are some samples of his fundraising emails: Here's one from November 7, 2020, the day Joe Biden was declared the winner, asking for help to "defend our democracy" and "FIGHT BACK against potential voter fraud": This one went out on November 11, 2020 under the title "STOP COUNTING ILLEGAL BALLOTS". In this email, he says, "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST." The logic goes that because observers weren't allowed the votes accepted "must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES." He encourages supporters to give and give big because their contributions will be part of a 1000 PERCENT MATCH.

