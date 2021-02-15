Lin Wood Begs For Money After Georgia State Bar Files 1,600-Page Grievance

Articles

Attorney Lin Wood begged his supporters for cash over the weekend after the State Bar of Georgia filed a grievance seeking to discipline the conspiracy theorist. In the filing, the State Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia said that it had "received information concerning the above-named attorney that suggests that said attorney may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct." Wood is known for using his law license to challenge the 2020 presidential election. He has also been accused of spreading false conspiracy theories claiming that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The attorney revealed the Georgia Bar's action on the social media platform Telegram and urged his supporters to send him money. "I need the help of We The People," he wrote. "The GA State Bar has thrown the kitchen sink at me." The attorney continued: "The attack launched against me today arising out of my efforts to protect and defend the Constitution and help others will require that I engage lawyers to defend me and incur out of pocket expenses for experts, witness fees, etc. I know the costs will be substantial." "I hate to ask others for money. But I know that the fight I face is not only for me but also for you," he said. "Would you consider making a donation to #FightBack specifically for use in the battle against the State Bar of Georgia?" "Your donations touch my heart," Wood added.

