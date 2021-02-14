Jim Jordan Says 'Cancel Culture' Is More Important Than COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 20:59 Hits: 0

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday said that so-called "cancel culture" is the "number one issue for the country" despite the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that devastated parts of the economy. Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Jordan if cancel culture had gone too far after one of Donald Trump's attorneys faced public scorn over his appearance at the former president's second impeachment trial. "We've all had it," Jordan complained. "We've all got death threats. This is ridiculous. This cancel culture is so dangerous and we have to push back." "If we don't push back on this and stop it and stand up," he continued, "it will only get worse. So this is the number one issues for the country to address today." "It's true," Bartiromo agreed, turning to panelist Alan Dershowitz. "How do you stop this constant bullying?" "Cancel culture is quickly becoming American culture," Dershowitz argued. "If any lawyer is the subject of this kind of McCarthyism, I will represent you pro bono." "I'm going to dedicate myself to making sure that the new McCarthyism of the hard left doesn't become American culture," he said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/number-one-issue-country-jim-jordan-says