Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler took center stage during the impeachment trial after sharing an account of Trump siding with the Capitol mob. The Washington Republican is now bracing for the fallout.

(Image credit: House Television via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/14/967723558/after-speaking-out-on-impeachment-herrera-beutler-heads-toward-clash-with-her-pa