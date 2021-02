Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 20:36 Hits: 1

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin and his team wrapped up their arguments Saturday. Afterward, he said, "Trump stormed our house with the mob he incited, and we defended our house."

(Image credit: Handout/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/13/967642667/he-must-be-convicted-its-that-simple-impeachment-managers-close-their-case