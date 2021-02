Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 03:24 Hits: 4

The White House deputy press secretary resigned Saturday, a day after he was suspended for threatening and harassing a journalist who was pursuing a story on his relationship with another reporter.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/13/967745623/white-house-press-aide-tj-ducklo-resigns-over-threats-against-reporter