Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

The former president is set to be acquitted as soon as Saturday despite a compelling and extensive case made by Democrats, as most Republicans once again circle the Trump wagon.

(Image credit: Jabin Botsford/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/13/967558634/5-takeaways-from-the-trump-impeachment-trial-as-closing-arguments-begin