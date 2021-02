Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 15:23 Hits: 0

The Senate minority leader has made his decision on the article of impeachment, a source familiar with his decision tells NPR's Susan Davis.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/13/967625412/mcconnell-to-vote-to-acquit-trump