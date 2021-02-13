The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Lawyers Lied About Receiving Evidence From House Managers

Is it any surprise that Trump's lawyers not only have zero substantive defense of him to offer, but also feel comfortable lying in front of Congress in the statements they DO choose to make? It shouldn't be. As Nicolle Wallace puts it, "I think we were prepared for it, and it is very Trumpian in that it was not surprising, but still shocking." I mean, when a bar-admitted attorney stands in front of Congress, shrugs, and says, "Gee, fellas, I dunno, are we under oath, here?" you know you're dealing with the Law Firm of Lenny and Squiggy, LLC. and you cannot really expect these slimeballs to be honest. So imagine our shock when we learn that the defense counsel for Trump accused the House Managers of withholding the video evidence they used in the trial from them, it was a lie.

