Michael Van Der Veen's Tantrum Gets Him Laughed Out Of The Senate Chamber

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 17:36 Hits: 7

During Saturday's second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, the House Impeachment Managers said they wanted to call witnesses, which caused Trump attorney Michael Van Der Veen to lose his mind. Michael Van Der Veen must have thought he was presiding over one of his personal injury cases, instead of defending a sitting president for inciting an insurrection, when he went off about calling witnesses to testify. He threatened to depose Speaker Nancy Pelosi and VP Kamala Harris, and fumed that he wanted to hold depositions in his office in Philadelphia, "and NOT by Zoom!" he thundered. He started banging on the podium in front of him. "We didn't do this hearing by ZOOM!" Van Der Veen yelled. He continued with a scowl on his face, "None of these depositions should be done by Zoom. These depositions should be done IN PERSON, IN MY OFFICE, in Philadelphia. That’s where they should be done." He was so unhinged, and imbecilic that it caused the Senate chamber to burst out into laughter. This caused presiding officer, Sen. Pat Leahy to caution the body, "We will have order (audibly we hear Veen interject, 'Yeah!') in the chamber during these proceedings,<" Sen. Leahy said. You can't make this stuff up.

