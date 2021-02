Articles

Saturday, 13 February 2021

Fox & Friends hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth were all about their new-found urgency for Congress and President Biden to help Americans – a concern that was missing from the show when Dear Leader Trump was still in office.

