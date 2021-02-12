How Democrats Are Trying To Convince Republican Senators To Convict Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:57 Hits: 1

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Cardozo School of Law professor and ABC News contributor Kate Shaw discusses the evidence presented by House impeachment managers in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

