Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 19:59 Hits: 1

Democrats dismissed former President Trump's defense team's accusation that they “created false representations” with video and tweets during the Senate impeachment trial. During opening arguments on Friday, one of Trump's defense lawyers,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538654-democrats-dismiss-claims-they-misrepresented-evidence-during-impeachment-trial