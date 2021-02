Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:06 Hits: 1

Former President Trump’s legal team closed their defense in the impeachment trial after speaking for less than four hours on Friday, accusing Democrats and the news media of a double-standard.The lawyers said Democrats had themselves used violent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538664-trump-lawyers-center-defense-around-attacks-on-democrats