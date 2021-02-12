Friday News Dump: Now The GOP Wants... A Makeover! And Other News

Articles

Friday, 12 February 2021

The United States is under the most duress we've seen since the Civil War, the recent president is being tried in the Senate after a mob stormed the Capitol and killed at his direction, a pandemic is raging, and what are the Republicans worried about? How to preserve and strengthen their own political futures! Ha, ha! You gotta admire those cockroach-like instincts: 120 anti-Trump Republicans are in talks to form a center-right third party that would run on 'principled conservatism,' report says || Via Businessinsider https://t.co/kOsGDeijoF — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 11, 2021 And even though of course I'm grateful for the work anti-Trump Republicans did to put out the massive fire their party created in the first place, I'm also repulsed. Because if you go back far enough, virtually everything in "principled conservatism" has racism as its base. Austerity is about punishing poor people, school funding is about segregation, voter suppression is about making sure only white people vote, etc. And their right-wing media structure props up that racism.

