Josh Hawley Condemned By His Own State's Leading Newspaper

Friday, 12 February 2021

The St. Louis Post Dispatch published an editorial today that blasted Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt for refusing to see what's evident to any normal person: Trump's guilt. Josh Hawley joined Ted Cruz to incite the insurrectionists on January 6, promoting their moronic decision to contest Mike Pence's ceremonial efforts to count the electoral votes. The US Senators had no evidence or any legal justification for their actions. They just wanted to inflame Trump supporters. The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump should be an opportunity for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to redeem themselves for blindly supporting a man whose conduct was indefensible. Instead, they continue bringing additional embarrassment to the state after having flirted with the abolition of democracy in favor of keeping a dictator wannabe in the White House. What was just as disturbing was the fact that, after the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agents finally secured the US Capitol from the murderous insurrectionists, Senators Hawley and Cruz continued their craven actions after the Senate reconvened early in the morning.

