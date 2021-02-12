Georgia DA Gets Threats After Announcing Criminal Investigation Into Trump

Articles

Impressive interview with Fani Willis, the Fulton County attorney general from Georgia, on Rachel Maddow's show last night. Maddow noted afterward she feels a lot more confident this will happen after meeting her. "Yesterday in the midst of the impeachment trial in Washington, a state prosecutor in Georgia, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, announced the opening of a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the administration of the election in Georgia," Maddow said. "With reference to what is included to the impeachment article against President Trump, a call to pressure the Georgia secretary of state into changing election results for that state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis joins us again for the interview. This is her first national TV interview since opening this investigation. Thanks again for sticking with us." Maddow asked if the impeachment trial had anything to do with her decision to open a criminal case. "Zero. None whatsoever," Willis said. "So a completely independent process, okay," Maddow said. "Yeah, it's a -- I mean if we watched -- I just want to be clear if we watch that trial and witnesses come forward that are relevant to my investigation, certainly we will do our due diligence and interview them. But whether there was an impeachment or not an impeachment would not change the fact that something occurred here within my jurisdiction that may be criminal. And if that is the case, it needed to be investigated."

