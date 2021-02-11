CNN Interviews Families Left Struggling After Being Split Apart By Qanon

Articles

Thursday, 11 February 2021

CNN's Alysin Camerota introduced another piece by Donie O'Sullivan about Qanon conspiracy theories tearing families apart. "I live just a few blocks south of the capitol, so I started seeing people walking on the sidewalk heading up to the Capitol with Trump flags and red hats. And I thought to myself, I wonder if my mom is here. I just thought to myself, 'Let me check her YouTube, and lo and behold, she was." We are here at this rally. Look at this! I will never stop loving my parents, but it's this switch that flips in them when they're talking about what the latest Q drop means. They're not logical anymore. They're not understanding. and often, they're not kind. Not only does she really believe it, but it intersects in her mind with her religion. She has never put anything else on a pedestal equal to the Bible. And it really feels like that with this Qanon stuff. "A conspiracy theory has taken over both these women's lives, but not by their choosing," O'Sullivan said. I just want to have a mom who loves me. We're just, we're past that. "They say their parents have been sucked into Qanon," he said.

