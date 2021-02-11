Gina Carano Fired At LucasFilm; MAGA Pretends To 'Cancel DisneyPlus'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 3

Karoli Kuns contributed to this post. Another excuse for Right-Wingers to whine about cancel culture. Gina Carano, a former professional wrestler turned action movie actress and co-star in Disney Plus's The Mandalorian, was canned by LucasFilms and ditched by her agent following a social media posting in which she compared the plight of people with her politics to Jews in Nazi Germany. It really does not matter what her politics ARE. But of course, she's a Trumpie. The Hollywood Reporter has details: This is not the first time Carano, who played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments. Last November, she issued contentious tweets, one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election. “They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” a source with knowledge of Lucasfilm’s thinking tells THR. You can't say she wasn't warned. In November, she posted pronouns "beep bop boop" to her Instagram account, prompting outrage from fans about her transphobia. In response, she deleted them, crediting her co-star Pedro Pascal for helping her to understand.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/gina-carano-fired-lucasfilm-maga-pretends