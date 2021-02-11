The Smoking Gun: Trump Didn't Stop The MAGA Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021

As Representative Joachin Castro showed during the Impeachment hearing Wednesday, Donald Trump had the means and opportunity to stop the MAGA insurrection at any time during the riot on January 6. They were reading his tweets. They were following his orders. And he did nothing. People died as a result of his inaction. "President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead," said Castro. That alone is worthy of conviction in this impeachment trial. Remember: the former chief of staff to then President Trump made it very clear, publicly, that Trump was in control of the mob. This tweet from Mulvaney alone - cited at the trial yesterday - should be enough to convict Trump on. https://t.co/8x6m2GVVX2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 11, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/smoking-gun-trump-didnt-stop-maga-riot