Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 12:00 Hits: 5

The move follows an executive order by President Biden to expand protections for LGBTQ people in health care, housing and education.

(Image credit: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/11/966514447/hud-to-probe-housing-bias-cases-involving-sexual-orientation-or-gender-identity