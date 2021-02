Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

House managers used the first of their two days for arguments to present new footage from security cameras showing how close the rioters got to Vice President Pence, lawmakers and staff on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Senate Television vi AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/11/966292049/danger-to-lawmakers-republican-reaction-takeaways-from-impeachment-trial-day-2