The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stunning New Video Reveals Scope of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

House impeachment managers Wednesday showed never-before-seen footage from the Jan. 6 riot of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The video capped the first day of Democrats’ opening argument that former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the attempt to overturn the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Camera: Mike Burke    Producer: Katherine Gypson

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/stunning-new-video-reveals-scope-jan-6-capitol-riot-4574706

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version