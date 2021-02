Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:24 Hits: 3

New Republican member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene is a polarizing figure both in Washington, DC and in her district in Georgia, where voters are mixed about her presence in the U.S. House.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/10/966500943/what-do-congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-s-georgia-constituents-think-of-her