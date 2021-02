Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:40 Hits: 3

House impeachment managers played new video and audio documenting the violent mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Handout/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/10/966508091/using-new-video-footage-managers-show-how-close-rioters-got-to-pence-lawmakers