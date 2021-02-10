The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Conspiracy Theories Return To Maria Bartiromo's Show After Massive Lawsuit

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business morning show once again aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 election after she was named in a massive $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic, a voting machine vendor. During a Tuesday appearance on Mornings with Maria, Trump adviser Jason Miller argued that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. "The only point of impeachment is to remove someone from office," Miller said. "Well, President Trump is already out of office so for the Democrats to go and push this, it's pretty clear it's just a vindictive effort to try to beat him up for future elections." Miller argued that most Democrats deserve to be impeached under the standard that is applied to Trump. "I think you're going to see this week where a number of Democratic senators, in fact, most of them, have used far worse language and much more actual inciteful rhetoric," Miller opined. "When you compare that, you would have to go and impeach half, maybe two-thirds of the Senate Democratic caucus if we were going by that standard." The Trump adviser went on to suggest that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol because she did not provide enough security to hold back the mob.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/conspiracy-theories-return-maria

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version