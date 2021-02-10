Devin Nunes Blocked From Twitter After He Fails Test To Prove He's Human

Articles

Because some jokes just write themselves. Source: Business Insider Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was briefly locked out of his Twitter account on Tuesday evening after he failed to get past the company's anti-spam filters, the company said. "Our automated systems took enforcement action on the account in error and it has since been reversed. The enforcement action was taken as a result of the account's failure to complete an anti-spam challenge that we regularly deploy across the service," a Twitter spokesperson told Insider. Twitter, like other websites, uses reCAPTCHAs — puzzles that require users to click on certain images to prove they're humans. According to Twitter's statement, Nunes was unable to successfully complete a reCAPTCHA, prompting Twitter's systems to block access to his account. It is unclear whether it was Nunes or a staffer for Nunes was responsible for the reCAPTCHA fail. A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Which resulted in this. Devin Nunes Twitter account was just suspended pic.twitter.com/81KGCjsGlg — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) February 10, 2021

