Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 16:57 Hits: 4

Fulton County's DA has opened a criminal investigation into "attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election," according sent to the Georgia secretary of state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/10/966346162/georgia-district-attorney-opens-criminal-investigation-into-election-interferenc