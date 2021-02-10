The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP 'Image' Ratings Collapse According To Gallup Poll

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

The latest Gallup Poll spells bad news for the Republican Party. Or does it? Sure, the "approval rating" of the party is way down. And the "approval rating" of the Democrats is up, slightly. A @Gallup poll shows a drop in favorable impressions of the Republican Party after the Jan 6th storming of the Capitol from 43% to 37%.Positive views of the Democratic Party are now 11 points higher than views of the Republican Party (thanks @JoeBiden)https://t.co/zUMdLWXXMe pic.twitter.com/3Krjd05whL — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) February 10, 2021 But read all the way down the Gallup analysis and there's this: Since November, the GOP's image has suffered the most among Republican Party identifiers, from 90% favorable to 78%. Independents' and Democrats' opinions are essentially unchanged. Republicans are running away from their party. Just like they always do after a loss.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/gop-image-ratings-collapse-according

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version