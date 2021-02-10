GOP 'Image' Ratings Collapse According To Gallup Poll

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

The latest Gallup Poll spells bad news for the Republican Party. Or does it? Sure, the "approval rating" of the party is way down. And the "approval rating" of the Democrats is up, slightly. A @Gallup poll shows a drop in favorable impressions of the Republican Party after the Jan 6th storming of the Capitol from 43% to 37%.Positive views of the Democratic Party are now 11 points higher than views of the Republican Party (thanks @JoeBiden)https://t.co/zUMdLWXXMe pic.twitter.com/3Krjd05whL — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) February 10, 2021 But read all the way down the Gallup analysis and there's this: Since November, the GOP's image has suffered the most among Republican Party identifiers, from 90% favorable to 78%. Independents' and Democrats' opinions are essentially unchanged. Republicans are running away from their party. Just like they always do after a loss.

