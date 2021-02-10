Trump's Lawyer Waves Mao's 'Little Red Book' To Describe Democrats

Articles

Trump's legal team of Dull and Duller woke up a few napping viewers of the former president's impeachment proceedings today by waving around a copy of Mao Zedong's Little Red Book. That's right, in the middle of his rushed-of-pace, yet meandering-of-logic speech, David Schoen spoke of others around the world who reject due process in their governments. "Some of them have chosen their own handbooks, which direct their citizens' conduct, on penalty of death. This is one of them," he said, holding up the infamous book of Mao's quotations. "There can be no room for due process in such a system as this, or the system would be lost," he lamented. Okay, and? Is this an argument FOR Trump or AGAINST him? Schoen continued, "Snap decisions are required in a system like this to maintain power for one political philosophy over all others in those kinds of systems. But we as a nation have rejected those systems, and the kind of snap decisions they demand to maintain control for one party, for one point of view, and for an imposed way of life." Right, so we're agreeing Mao was BAD, correct? We don't want to be like that! Imposing your viewpoint on others, like, say, on restricting abortion access, or insisting upon prayer in school, or staging a coup over false claims an election was rigged despite the rulings of over sixty separate court cases, that's all BAD, right? Again, I ask, is this attorney arguing FOR Trump or AGAINST him?

