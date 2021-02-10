The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confidence Interval: Will Marijuana Be Legal Everywhere In The U.S. By 2024?

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. Here, senior writer Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux makes the case that marijuana won’t be federally legalized in the next four years, even though Democrats have control of Congress and the White House.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/confidence-interval-will-marijuana-be-legal-everywhere-in-the-u-s-by-2024/

