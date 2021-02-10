Confidence Interval: Will Marijuana Be Legal Everywhere In The U.S. By 2024?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

It’s another episode of Confidence Interval, where we make a persuasive case for a hot take we’ve been hearing … and then reveal how confident we really feel about the idea. Here, senior writer Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux makes the case that marijuana won’t be federally legalized in the next four years, even though Democrats have control of Congress and the White House.

