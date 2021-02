Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 01:27 Hits: 6

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing for Merrick Garland's attorney general nomination on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman and ranking member of the panel,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538135-senate-sets-hearing-for-garlands-attorney-general-nomination