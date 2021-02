Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:12 Hits: 2

As former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial kicks off, Senate Democrats declare that they're able to simultaneously focus on passing a coronavirus relief package.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/09/965810262/schumer-senate-can-run-impeachment-trial-and-press-ahead-on-covid-19-relief