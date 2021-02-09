The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Republican Hypocrite Of The Day: Rob Portman

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

At the Senate hearing to confirm Neera Tanden as White House Budget Director, Senator Rob Portman expressed dismay over her old tweets. We found nothing wrong with her old tweets, and neither did election lawyer Marc Elias: ✅True✅True✅True✅True https://t.co/DlCtycaqaZ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) February 9, 2021 Seriously, tweeting smack about Ted Cruz is a job requirement at Center for American Progress. Everybody hates Ted Cruz, Rob. Wait, there's more: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) tells Neera Tanden “there are still 9 pages of tweets about Senator Ted Cruz, for example."Tanden: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/2MOeD7zqBd — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/republican-hypocrite-day-rob-portman

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version