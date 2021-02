Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:58 Hits: 5

At least 72 senators have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the hours required in the chamber still raise health concerns.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/09/965486851/most-senators-including-all-democrats-are-vaccinated-but-trial-is-still-risky