GOOD NEWS: President Biden To Appoint Four New Governors To Postal Board

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden seems to be getting his ducks in a row to fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Via Raw Story: In a statement on Monday, the White House explained that the president has moved to fill vacancies at the postal service's Board of Governors, which has the power to name a new Postmaster General. "Only the Board of Governors of the US Postal Service has the power to replace the Postmaster General," the statement said. "The President can, however, nominate governors to fill vacancies on the board pending Senate confirmation." The statement noted that three vacancies are currently open on the board. Additionally, a fourth nomination would replace an existing member who is serving a hold-over year. "President Biden's focus is on filling these vacancies, nominating officials who reflect his commitment to the workers of the US Postal Service -- who can deliver on the post office's vital universal service obligation," the White House added. Yeah, when Christmas cards I sent in late November arrive in January, or when my pharmacist tells me not to sign up for prescriptions by mail during a pandemic because they have no way of estimating when I'd actually get them, there's something wrong. Looks like Joe Biden intends to fix it, and he's just in time:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/president-biden-will-appoint-four-new