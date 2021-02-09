Rudy Pal And 'Fraud Guarantee' Consultant Goes To Jail

Articles

[Video above from December 2019] We're nearing the end of the "Fraud Guarantee" chapter, or are we? One of the co-defendants to Rudy's buddy Lev Parnas is going to jail. David Correia will serve between ten to twelve months. Washington Post: “It is common for fraudsters to try to justify their behavior on the theory that they thought it would all work out in the end,” the judge said. “At the end of the day, that doesn’t justify fraud.” Correia told the court his crimes “do not reflect what I want to be in life, and I will never repeat them again.” ...Correia had also admitted that he lied to the Federal Election Commission about the source of a $325,000 donation made to a pro-Trump super PAC. Correia told election regulators the money came from a natural gas import firm — which prosecutors contend was another nonfunctioning business. Prosecutors say the money came from a mortgage loan obtained by another associate of both Parnas and Giuliani, co-defendant Igor Fruman. We're left wondering when Rudy will be indicted. Correia's company "paid the former New York mayor hundreds of thousands of dollars for consulting work while he was President Donald Trump's lawyer." Somebody should be examining the "consulting work" done by Rudy for "Fraud Guarantee," doncha think? And file this under "elections have consequences":

