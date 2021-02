Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 00:52 Hits: 7

Slavitt tells NPR that getting more vaccines out quicker will involve lots of "small steps." He says people will have to be "more patient than they want to be," but supplies are increasing.

(Image credit: White House via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/02/08/965604545/white-house-covid-19-adviser-andy-slavitt-says-there-are-no-vaccine-silver-bulle