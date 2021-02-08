Michael Cohen Wants To Know Why His Testimony Didn't Lead SDNY To Indict Trump

Articles

Monday, 08 February 2021

MSNBC's Alex Witt had Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on as a guest yesterday, and he's pissed. He said he went to jail for what Trump and Don Jr. should also be prosecuted. "When I was forced to plead guilty by the Southern District of New York, their obligation, considering they actually wrote the allocution and they were insistent that we name, you know, individual number one with the hush money paid, so why wouldn't they now go ahead and convict him or at least indict him on it?' he said. "I am going to use the same word: it is a dereliction of duty. I believe they are obligated on behalf of the American people to indict not just him, but others." "You will find Don Jr.'s signature on there. Allen Weisselberg from the Trump Organization. I was forced to plead guilty. Why is it I went to prison in part for Trump's dirty deeds? I was not the one who had the affair with Stormy Daniels -- it was done at the direction of and the benefit of Donald Trump. Why aren't they pursuing this?" He said he hopes Merrick Garland gets confirmed as attorney general. "When he does, I would like to see them then go ahead and investigate what's going on there at the Southern District of New York, because their failure to indict Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Don Jr. and all the other individuals that were responsible and participated in this hush money payment -- they need to stand before the judge the same way that I did."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/michael-cohen-wants-know-why-sdny-didnt