Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 11:53 Hits: 3

With the second Trump impeachment trial set to begin, the GOP is grappling with questions of personal responsibility. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Charlie Sykes of the conservative site The Bulwark.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/08/965261694/the-republican-party-and-the-culture-of-consequences