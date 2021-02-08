'That Was His Right': Fox News Host Defends Lou Dobbs' Election Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 13:05 Hits: 3

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday defended the "right" of ousted Fox Business host Lou Dobbs to repeat lies about the 2020 election on the air. On Sunday, Kurtz reported that Dobbs' show had been cancelled following a $2.7 billion lawsuit from voting company Smartmatic, which Dobbs had falsely linked to attempts to steal the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump. "Fox Business network announced it is cancelling Lou Dobbs Tonight, the network's highest rated show," Kurtz told his viewers. "Now I've known Lou as a talented broadcaster for decades. He was controversial at CNN. He's been controversial in the decade that he's been here." "Dobbs became one of the most passionate defenders of Donald Trump during his presidency and of his claims of election fraud," the Fox News host continued. "In my opinion, Dobbs sometimes went too far but that was his right as an opinion host and it's Fox's right to decide its programming." "I want to wish Lou the best in the future," Kurtz concluded.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/was-his-right-fox-news-host-defends-lou