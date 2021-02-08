Toomey Pretends Biden Can Trust GOP To Bargain In Good Faith On Relief Bill

Articles

The soon to be retired Senator from Pennsylvania is hoping the Biden administration hasn't learned a thing from dealing with Republicans back when President Obama was in office. Sen. Pat Toomey made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was asked by host Jake Tapper why he disagreed with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who told Tapper in the previous interview that $2 trillion in COVID relief is necessary. Toomey immediately proceeded to attack Yellen as a partisan, and to complain that Congress has already provided too much economic relief during the pandemic. "The problem with this is, Jake, 42 days ago, we passed the fifth huge bill, another trillion dollars, bringing the total to over $4 trillion," Toomey whined before telling Tapper how well our economy is supposedly doing. "So, here we are. The economy has come roaring back. The unemployment rate is less than half what it was. Disposable income is at record highs. Savings rates are at record highs. And where we have problems is very concentrated, Jake. It's not an economy in collapse, the way it was in March. " Toomey pushed the talking point they've been repeating constantly that we need more "targeted relief," even though it's clear that he and most of his party think we've already done too much, and aren't willing to pass any more stimulus bills, "targeted" or not.

