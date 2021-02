Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 12:48 Hits: 3

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with political science professor Karleen West about her mother who joined the insurrection at the Capitol last month, and the opinion piece she wrote about it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/07/965013968/my-mother-the-insurrectionist