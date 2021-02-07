The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

61 Republicans Voted Against Liz Cheney, Only 11 Voted Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

That's all you need to know about the #QOP. Others have dubbed them GQP or GOPQ. Either way, it's very disturbing. Some in the media are framing this as a total victory for Liz Cheney, and a move towards sanity for the House Republicans. For her detractors, though, Rep. Cheney's crime was admitting Donald Trump started an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, and voting to impeach him. Compare that to the vote Republicans took in support of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Greene's past behavior includes cosigning the assassination of Speaker Pelosi, and dangerously delusional conspiratorial theories. Still, fifty more Republicans support her irrational and anti-Semitic views, instead of those of Liz Cheney. Or as Dana Milbank writes: 199 House Republicans have embraced anti-Semitism and violence. That, my friends, is truly terrifying. UPDATE: And the derangement continues: Wyoming Republicans Vote To Censure Liz Cheney

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/61-republicans-voted-against-liz-cheney

