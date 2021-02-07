New Video Of 'QAnon Shaman' Proves Rioters Took Their Cues From Trump

Articles

New video has emerged of the so-called "QAnon Shaman" just moments after they stormed the Capitol on January 6th, providing further proof that these insurrectionists were taking their cues directly from Trump. CNN's Pamela Brown reported on the video which was taken just moments after the attack, and warned that the clip contained "strong language." Here's Jacob Chansley, who has said that he is willing to testify against Trump at the impeachment trial, in a video that was posted to Parler: QUESTION: How did you get out? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did I get out of what? QUESTION: How did you get out? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Out of the Senate? QUESTION: Yes. UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cops walked out with me. QUESTION: They just let you go? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. QUESTION: What's your message everybody now? Like what are you yelling now? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, Donald Trump asked everybody to go home. He just put out a tweet. It's a minute long. He asked everybody to go home. QUESTION: Why do you think so? UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because we won the fucking day. We fucking won. QUESTION: How did we win?

